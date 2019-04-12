The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,215,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after buying an additional 7,272,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,098,000 after buying an additional 4,176,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

