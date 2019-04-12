Tharisa (THS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:THS traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 111.25 ($1.45). 17,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The company has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.90 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

