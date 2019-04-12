Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.84.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,884. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.96.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after buying an additional 817,964 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,171,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 249,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
