Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,884. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,484,000 after buying an additional 817,964 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,171,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 249,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

