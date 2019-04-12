Tesla (TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $283.82, but opened at $276.06. Tesla shares last traded at $268.42, with a volume of 9784367 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,419,006 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.0% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 175.0% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,041,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

