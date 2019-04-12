Tenable (TENB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an equal rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,907. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $2,877,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $151,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,570 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

