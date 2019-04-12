Ten Entertainment Group (TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

