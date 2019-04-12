TEMCO Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $321,140.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00354419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.01430297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00225406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005575 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,943,923 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

