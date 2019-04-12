TELUS Co. (TU) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TU. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

