TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 256,195 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $99,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $37.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

