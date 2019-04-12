Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.75 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.75 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-has-5-75-million-stake-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.