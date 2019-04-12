TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 341.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade comprises about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after purchasing an additional 753,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,891,000 after purchasing an additional 373,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

TD Ameritrade stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,390. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

