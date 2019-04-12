TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,958,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,061,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23,826.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,554,394,000 after buying an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $191.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

