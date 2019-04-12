TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,069,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11,670.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,910.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,555 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,003 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/tci-wealth-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-2003-ishares-msci-australia-etf-ewa.html.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.