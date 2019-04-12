TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $121,517,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 905,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 781,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

SWKS stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $3,668,948. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

