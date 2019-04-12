Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

NYSE:TCO opened at $53.67 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

