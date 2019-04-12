Taseko Mines (TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,651,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 444,605 shares.The stock last traded at $0.62 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 37,886.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,129,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,434 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 3,854,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/taseko-mines-tgb-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.