T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,544,868 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 3,525,304 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,151,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $27,330.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 322,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 132,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

TTOO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.80. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 487.17% and a negative return on equity of 358.67%. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

