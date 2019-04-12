T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of T2 Biosystems worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 132,227 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 128,724 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTOO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems Inc has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 358.67% and a negative net margin of 487.17%. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other T2 Biosystems news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $27,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,587 shares of company stock valued at $117,854. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

