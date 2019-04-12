T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,325,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,113 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $73.00 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

