SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 in the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
SYSCO Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Featured Story: Net Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.