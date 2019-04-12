SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 in the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,630. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

