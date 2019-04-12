Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Position in ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,000. ARRIS International accounts for 6.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.29% of ARRIS International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRS remained flat at $$31.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. ARRIS International plc has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $302,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $201,041.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,043 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

