Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,968,000 after acquiring an additional 206,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 83,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $383,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

