Switch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,182% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

SWCH opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. Switch has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

