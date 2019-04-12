sUSD Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00017755 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $621.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00360069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.01400513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00222544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005622 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,171,229 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

