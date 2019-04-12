Surge Energy (SGY) Trading Up 5.3%

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 590,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,118,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.13 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc will post 0.0299999975000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.76%.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

