SunTrust Banks Boosts eHealth (EHTH) Price Target to $90.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

EHTH opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. eHealth has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $134.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $135,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

