Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

RGR opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.24. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.10 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

