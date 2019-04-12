Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.21. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 108.51% and a net margin of 176.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 494,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

