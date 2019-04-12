Store Capital Corp (STOR) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Analysts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James set a $34.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of Store Capital stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,596. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.