Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,037 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,494. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

