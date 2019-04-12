Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3,196.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,227. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

