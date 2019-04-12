Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up approximately 2.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

SPTM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,543 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/stone-house-investment-management-llc-acquires-42543-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-total-stock-market-etf-sptm.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.