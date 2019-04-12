Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

