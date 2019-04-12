Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fortinet Put Options (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 297 put options.

FTNT opened at $89.68 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Gabelli lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,613,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,884,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,555 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,599,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,048,000 after purchasing an additional 812,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

