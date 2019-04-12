Stock Traders Buy High Volume of STAAR Surgical Call Options (STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,805.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $75,482.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 2.10. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

