Stifel Financial Corp Has $558,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,070,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

LBRDA stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $94.52.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

