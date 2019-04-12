Stifel Financial Corp Has $543,000 Stake in Apergy Corp (APY)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apergy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Apergy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 574,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 172,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Apergy by 239.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 73,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 142.8% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

In other Apergy news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128 shares of company stock worth $47,064 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APY opened at $41.16 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/stifel-financial-corp-has-543000-stake-in-apergy-corp-apy.html.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.