State Street Corp (STT) Position Lowered by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after buying an additional 1,730,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,484. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $961,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of State Street from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

