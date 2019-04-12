State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,225 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

ULTA stock opened at $350.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $212.39 and a 1 year high of $355.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total transaction of $3,257,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,610.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,622,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

