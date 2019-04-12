State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 783,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 752,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Yum! Brands by 608.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 620,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

