State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group upped their price target on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-has-5-27-million-holdings-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.