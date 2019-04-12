Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 29.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $949.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.23). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/standex-intl-corp-sxi-position-boosted-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.