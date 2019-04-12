Stag Industrial (STAG) & Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Financial Contrast

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stag Industrial and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $350.99 million 9.89 $92.92 million $1.79 16.45 Summit Hotel Properties $567.27 million 2.17 $90.92 million $1.35 8.65

Stag Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stag Industrial and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $29.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Stag Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 24.98% 6.16% 3.05% Summit Hotel Properties 16.03% 7.60% 4.08%

Dividends

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Stag Industrial pays out 79.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Stag Industrial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

