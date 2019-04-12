SSP Group (SSPG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 710 ($9.28)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 691.67 ($9.04).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 708.30 ($9.26) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 607.60 ($7.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 746.90 ($9.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.40.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.