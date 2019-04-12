Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 43,246 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $64.50 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 66.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $235,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,300 shares of company stock valued at $22,135,999 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

