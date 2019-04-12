Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $444,000 in Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Gritstone Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRTS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,940,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $14.31 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

