Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $467,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,405,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,167,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

BLD opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

