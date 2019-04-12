Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.63 and a beta of 4.23.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 120.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

