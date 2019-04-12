Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $6,844,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

