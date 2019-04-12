SPX Flow (FLOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SPX Flow from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $538.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

